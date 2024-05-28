Tourist, 57, plunges 100 metres to her death during mountain walk with her daughter in Spain

A TOURIST has died after falling 100 metres off a cliff during her holiday to Spain.

The 57-year-old was walking on top of a mountain in Gran Canaria with her daughter when tragedy struck.

The Belgian fell to her death in the area of Roque Nublo, one of the most popular tourist sites on the island.

Her panicked daughter, 28, called the 112 emergency service and Guardia Civil.

A helicopter carrying emergency paramedics rushed to the beauty spot to rescue the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The horror fall happened shortly after 1.15pm in Roque Nubo, located in the centre of the island.