Tourist, 20, dies after falling from his hotel balcony in Spain’s Mallorca: Friends discovered his body at 8am

A 20-year-old man has died in Spain’s Mallorca, after falling from his hotel balcony whilst on vacation in the Balearic Island.

The tragic accident happened at a hotel in Playa de Palma, and the alarm was raised at about 8.15am this morning according to local press reports.

The friends of the victim had not seen him since they went to sleep at around 3am, but spotted his body on the ground when they looked over the balcony of their hotel.

The emergency services rushed to the scene, but were unable to do anything to save the tourist. He was not breathing by the time an ambulance crew began to treat him.

The accident happened on the Balearic Island of Mallorca

An investigation has been launched into the incident but for now it is not known how he fell from the balcony.

The death is the second so far in this year’s vacation season on the island of Mallorca. On May 7, a 23-year-old German tourist fell from a height of 12 metres at a hotel in s’Arenal de Palma. According to local press reports, he had arrived in the establishment moments before in a drunken state, without trousers nor footwear. He had only got to the island to begin his holiday hours before the tragic accident.