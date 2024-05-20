20 May, 2024 @ 15:54
20 May, 2024 @ 12:15
Pictured: Estepona’s swanky new beach club described as a ‘lifestyle destination’ that is set to open in July – featuring an infinity pool and ‘provocative performances from day to night’

THE Estepona nightlife scene is expected to move up a notch this summer with the arrival of a new beach club described as a ‘multi-sensory playground’.

Eva Estepona will shake up the sedate seaside town with headline ‘provocative performances’ from day to night when it opens in July.

Inspired by the Greek goddess of water, Eva blends Greek tradition with entertainment, featuring dinner shows, acrobatics, and music from global DJs.

READ MORE: Spain’s fourth-tier football club CD Estepona are set to be graced by Brazilian brilliance next season as Ronaldo ‘El Fenomeno’ and Roberto Carlos are lined up to take over

The design, created by YODEZEEN studio, uses a blue and white colour scheme reminiscent of ancient Greece, with whitewashed walls and earthy tones reflecting the Spanish sunshine. 

Located on the west-facing Playa del Cristo, Eva offers views of the sunset over the Rock of Gibraltar and the mountains of Morocco – otherwise known as the Pillars of Hercules.

Eva covers 5,500 square metres and includes a ground-floor restaurant with seafood options, an outdoor terrace, a more intimate first-floor dining area, and a beach club with an infinity pool, private rooms, and VIP cabanas.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited Cordoba in southern Spain and was blown away by its beauty – its patios alone could give the floral haven of Estepona a run for its money’

The chic beach club will also offer an array of dining options on its menu of Mediterranean and Greek dishes.

Guests can choose from dishes like Manouri Cheese Honey and Tirokafteri, as well as cocktails like Zeus and Afrodita. 

For private events, there are spaces including a club and a private room with DJ decks.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? [email protected]
@waltfinc

