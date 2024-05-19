EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited Cordoba in southern Spain and was blown away by its beauty – its patios alone could give the floral haven of Estepona a run for its money’

Coming from Estepona, I wasn’t sure Cordoba could beat my flower laden home, but the city overwhelmed me with its beautiful patios, rich history and delicious food.

For just one week every year, Cordoban families open up their homes to share their patios with the world.

Thousands of tourists flock to the city, eager to explore patios battling it out to be crowned the most beautiful.

Some 52 took part in this year’s competition, alongside 12 non competitive entries.

READ MORE: The patio festival in Cordoba this weekend will see hundreds battle to have their floral display declared the most beautiful

Safe havens amongst the hustle of the city, they offer a quiet, green oasis for local residents.

Each has its own distinctive look and feel, with different prizes awarded for best patio, modern architecture and traditional architecture.

Best patio: Marroquies, 6

What better place to pop the question than in Cordoba’s prettiest patio?

For one local groom, the hordes of people streaming through the winning locale did not matter, as he got down one knee amongst the bougainvillea and overflowing flower pots.

Photo: The Olive Press

Such a beautiful moment was befitting of the patio, a complex of multiple houses and workshops brought together by their cobbled paths, floral arches and bright blue doors.

Every corner, alleyway and porch was filled to the brim with plants, water features and ceramic arts, lending the patio a typically Andalucian charm.

Marroquies, 6 was also home to many tiny workshops selling ceramics, soap and magnets, showing the tiny barrio’s entrepreneurship.

READ MORE: Tourist tax in Spain: Leaders of Malaga, Sevilla and Cordoba call for new levy on visitors

Modern Architecture: Pastora, 2

Although much smaller than the overall winner, Pastora, 2 was just as full of charm.

Each wall was covered in Cordoba’s typical blue pots, with unique touches such as the Andalucian plates, a fountain decorated with the Virgin Mary and other religious imagery.

But what really stood out in this patio was the flowers.

Photo: The Olive Press

The perfectly curated blooms and the huge orchids particularly caught my eye.

And as I left the patio, I made sure to tell the owner how wonderful his flowers were, provoking a huge smile, beaming with pride.

I also dropped a euro or two in the donation box as I left as it is customary to support your favourites.

Traditional Architecture: Tinte, 9

Even smaller still was Tinte, 9.

Depending on the size of the patio, only a select number of people are allowed in at one time and this was by far the longest queue I waited in all weekend.

However, it was definitely worth the wait.

As soon as you enter the patio, you are greeted with an explosion of colour, from the hundreds of plant pots lining the walls to the lemon tree nestled in a corner.

Photo: The Olive Press

With various levels, stairs and balconies, each nook and cranny seemed to fit a sprawling plant, making the tiny house feel like a jungle hideaway.

Aside from the three winners, there are dozens of secret gardens tucked away throughout the city.

I spent two days in Cordoba discovering the patios and still only managed to see half.

One of my favourites was San Juan de Palomares, awarded third prize in the General Patios category.

Photo: The Olive Press

This unbelievably quiet patio was beautifully laid out with pink and red flowers spread throughout its balcony, well and walls.

Photo: The Olive Press

A lemon tree overhung the patio perfectly, crafting the perfect Spanish patio.

Another worthy mention goes to number 27, Agustin Moreno.

This patio differed from the typical white washed Andalucian buildings I had seen so far, being constructed from beige bricks.

Photo: The Olive Press

However, this only added to its charm, with a stunning fountain in the middle of the patio and swopping archways adorned with bright blooms.

This is partly due to just how tiring it is to run from patio to patio, but also because they open between 11:00 am-02:00 pm and then from 06:00 pm to 10:00pm.

Needless to say, I was enchanted and would happily return again next year to tick off all 52.

READ MORE: It’s fiesta season! The best festivals happening across Spain this spring