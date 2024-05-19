Expat opens Malaga’s first ever cat cafe: First eatery of its kind in the city will offer coworking spaces and therapy events

MALAGA’S first ever cat cafe is set to open this year and will offer coworking, therapy events, parties and more.

When you have a stressful day at work, it can be hard to calm down.

But imagine you had a purring cat in your lap, it would help you relax- right?

That’s exactly the philosophy of Malaga’s first ever cat cafe and co-working space, Paws for a Moment.

Misha has long been a cat lover.

Photo: The Olive Press

Run by international entrepreneur, Misha, the venue is a pure passion project.

He told the Olive Press: “Growing up I always took care of animals and looked for ways to help people.

“Malaga is the perfect place to do this because not only are there digital nomads and tourists who love cat cafes but local sanctuaries need help.”

Misha highlighted one sanctuary in Marbella which houses 300 cats but only receives a couple of adoptions a week.

Simba is ‘pretty chilled out’ despite his worried expression. Photo: PawsForAMoment

Paws for a Moment will be ‘storefront’ for these sanctuaries, with many of the cats coming from local charities and infrastructure within the cafe to encourage customers to adopt a new furry friend.

“We want to make people cat lovers,” said Misha.

As well as partnering with Malaga adoption centres, the cat cafe hopes to run a number of free events for the local community.

These just some of the cuties lined up for the cat cafe.

Photo: PawsForAMoment

These include cat therapy for sick children, those suffering from depression and even refugees from Ukraine.

Some of Paws for a Moment’s cats have come from the war torn country so Misha hopes the solidarity will help those missing their homeland.

Misha says he is ‘incredibly lucky’ to have his team of volunteers.

Photo: PawsForAMoment

Apollo was found on the front line of battle in Ukraine and after being saved by soldiers, he spent a year with the army before coming to Spain.

Other residents include ‘jazz loving’ Pepito, ‘fearlesss’ Delilah and ‘chilled out’ Simba.

A sanctuary for both human and feline, the cafe will provide a ‘relaxing, quiet place’ for people to indulge in the ‘calming presence’ of cats.

In future, Misha also hopes to run a variety of events including movie nights, painting with cats, parties and even a ‘Puss in Boots’ day inspired by Malaga’s own Antonio Banderas.

Furry felines are coming to Malaga from all over the world.

Photo: The Olive Press

During any event, cat welfare is the ‘number one’ priority at Paws for a Moment.

The cafe will employ a host of staff whose only job is to look after the curious kitties, as well as contracting an on-call vet and groomer.

Resident cats will also be able to retreat at any time into a private relaxation space, feline siestas will be highly encouraged and customers will need to follow a set of carefully designed rules.

