Horror in Granada: Gunman, 72, kills his two grandchildren aged 10 and 12 before taking his own life – after trio survived tragic car crash that killed his wife and daughter

A 72-year-old man has killed his two grandchildren, aged just 10 and 12 before taking his own life in Granada.

Huetor Tajar, a town 43km from Granada capital, has been rocked by a horrific tragedy this weekend.

A 72-year-old grandfather barricaded himself and his young grandchildren inside a flat before shooting the children and himself to death.

The incident occurred yesterday evening, Sunday, May 19 on Calle Alfredo Nobel.

It is thought the man killed the children between 05:00am and 08:00am.

Photo: Hoyendia/CanalSur/X

It is believed the shooter barricaded himself inside the flat yesterday at around 09:00 pm and although many family members tried to mediate with him, their attempts were ‘futile’.

Agents from the Policia Local and the Guardia Civil were dispatched to the scene at around 09:45 pm.

Members of the Madrid Guardia Civil’s Special Intervention Unit were also dispatched to the scene.

They negotiated with the man overnight and at 05:00 am the negotiation was interrupted as he claimed he ‘needed to get the children ready for school’.

When three hours passed with no sign of the children, an elite Guardia Civil squad broke into the flat to find the three bodies.

Although an investigation has been launched, it is believed the man killed himself and the children last night.

He was likely motivated by a car accident on March 19 in which his wife and daughter died.

The family has suffered mutliple tragedies after a car crash in March killed the man’s wife and daughter.

Photo: Hoyendia/CanalSur/X

The father of the grandchildren required medical attention upon hearing the news and is now in hospital.

His daughter was mother of the now deceased children, who were also involved in the accident.

The mayor of Huetor Tajar has declared three days of mourning.

Andalucian president Juanma Moreno has also expressed his ‘horror’, saying: “This is terrible. I am sending all my love to the family of the two children and a hug to all of Andalucia.”

