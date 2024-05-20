Desperate search for woman who vanished while swimming in the sea off Spain’s Fuengirola

A DESPERATE search has been launched for a woman who vanished while swimming in the sea off Fuengirola, Costa del Sol.

Emergency services 112 were alerted to the situation at 1:30 pm on Sunday, May 19.

A witness reported that a woman had entered the water from a rocky area near the port and went between 200-250 metres out to sea.

112 informed the Centre for Maritime Rescue, based in Tarifa (Cadiz) immediately.

The woman went missing while swimming off the coast of Fuengirola.

Photo: Lucia P/Unsplash

The team carried out rescue efforts on Sunday but found nothing.

They have now resumed their search, expanding their remit to Benalmadena.

Using radio technology, a Guardia Civil boat and a specialised rescue vessel known as ‘Salvamar Alnitak´ are patrolling five miles at sea in an attempt to find any clues.

Helicopters, the Red Cross, local police and beach services are also involved in the search.

