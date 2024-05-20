20 May, 2024 @ 15:54
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 May, 2024 @ 11:18
·
1 min read

Desperate search for woman who vanished while swimming in the sea off Spain’s Fuengirola

by

A DESPERATE search has been launched for a woman who vanished while swimming in the sea off Fuengirola, Costa del Sol. 

Emergency services 112 were alerted to the situation at 1:30 pm on Sunday, May 19. 

A witness reported that a woman had entered the water from a rocky area near the port and went between 200-250 metres out to sea. 

112 informed the Centre for Maritime Rescue, based in Tarifa (Cadiz) immediately. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Huge fireball ‘meteor’ is spotted in the skies above Spain and Portugal after entering the atmosphere at 160,000km/hr – so did YOU see it?

The woman went missing while swimming off the coast of Fuengirola.
Photo: Lucia P/Unsplash

The team carried out rescue efforts on Sunday but found nothing. 

They have now resumed their search, expanding their remit to Benalmadena. 

READ MORE: Man, 34, ‘stabs his landlord to death before slashing girlfriend, 19, during knife rampage’ – as his partner claims he murdered ANOTHER man last weekend

Using radio technology, a Guardia Civil boat and a specialised rescue vessel known as ‘Salvamar Alnitak´ are patrolling five miles at sea in an attempt to find any clues.

Helicopters, the Red Cross, local police and beach services are also involved in the search. 

READ MORE: Young man, 21, drowns in swimming pool inside a Fuengirola urbanisation on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WATCH: Huge fire engulfs 30 cars in port popular with tourists on Spain’s Costa Blanca
Previous Story

WATCH: Huge fire engulfs 34 cars in port popular with tourists on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Rafa Nadal Entrena En El Laver Arena De Melbourne Antes Del Open De Australia
Next Story

Rafael Nadal: Can the Spaniard Win a 15th French Open Crown?

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The Role of Entertainment in Student Engagement and Educational Outcomes

Introduction Have you ever thought about how a good story
Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week - these are the affected areas

Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week – these are the affected areas

HEAVY rain and storms winds are predicted for parts of