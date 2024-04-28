Saudi Arabia builds a replica of Spain’s stunning Alhambra Palace in Granada

A REPLICA of Granada’s stunning Alhambra Palace has been built in Saudi Arabia.

One of the most emblematic monuments in Spain, the Alhambra palace has defined Granada since it was built in the 1200s.

It’s no wonder then that it has become the country’s must visit destination.

The Alhambra has become so desirable that it has been copied in exact detail by Saudi Arabia’s royal family.

Many Spanish businesses took part in the contribution. Photo: CAMAR

Found near the capital, Riad, the replica palace was built between 1998 and 2002.

The project was led by Prince Abdelaziz bin Fahd, son of the old king Fahd.

On a visit to Spain he fell so in love with the palace that set about creating his very own copy in Saudi Arabia.

The only details lacking in the palace are the Palace of Carlos V and the Santa Maria Church, both added after the Catholic Reconquest of Granada.

The palace even has the iconic lion fountain. Photo: CAMAR

An impressive 12,000 m2, the complex sprawls over ten hectares.

Many Spanish businesses took part in the construction to make sure the materials and techniques were as similar as possible to the original building.

Although some consider the project ‘cultural appropriation’, the almost exact copy is no less an impressive feat.

Some 20 years after its construction, Prince Abdelaziz continues living in the palace, but few get to see the architectural marvel besides party guests.

