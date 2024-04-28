Horror in Barcelona: Body of man, 50, is found floating off the beach of Sitges, sparking police investigation

THE body of a man has been found floating off the shores of Barcelona.

The 50-year-old was seen in the waters off the popular resort of Sitges on Saturday.

The Mossos d’Esquadra police force, which operates in the region of Catalunya, has opened an investigation.

According to news agency EFE, there are no obvious signs of violence on the body.

Investigators are not treating the death as a homicide.

The body was pulled out of the water by Sant Sebastia beach and sent for autopsy.

Detectives will probe whether his death was an accident. They have not ruled out suicide.