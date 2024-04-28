28 Apr, 2024 @ 12:13
28 Apr, 2024 @ 11:31
Manhunt in Spain: Predator who ‘sexually assaulted a foreign teenager’ on a beach in Estepona before ‘knocking her tooth out’ remains wanted by police

POLICE are hunting an alleged sexual predator in Spain after a teenage girl reported being attacked on a beach.

The 19-year-old told Policia Nacional that she was assaulted at around 9.45pm on La Rada beach in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol.

The assailant is said to have fled the scene and remains at large, reports El Confidencial.

The victim, who is foreign, said the man groped her private parts during the terrifying attack last Sunday.

When she fought back, the man beat her up, punching her so hard in the face that a tooth was knocked out.

However she continued to fight back and eventually he fled the scene.

Police immediately activated a search team to track down the suspect.

According to reports, they checked all known hiding spots and surveillance spots but were unable to find him.

