Bikini Beach suffers a second fire just weeks after first inferno that gutted the popular chiringuito on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Previous fire at Bikini Beach in Estepona (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN/WALTER FINCH)

BIKINI Beach in Estepona has suffered yet another devastating fire.

The chiringuito was seen engulfed by flames late last night, just weeks after a previous inferno.

According to the 112 emergency service, the first calls reporting the fire were made at around 1am.

Firefighters, Policia Local and Policia Nacional all raced to the scene.

Previous fire at Bikini Beach in Estepona (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN/WALTER FINCH)

It appears the inferno torched the few areas which had been left unscathed by last month’s fire, which occured on March 14.

The business is situatted next to La Rada beach on Avenida España.

It had hoped to reopen by this summer but it is not known how likely that will be now.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.

Laurence Dollimore

