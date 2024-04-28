‘Queer women only’ music festival comes to Spain’s Costa del Sol next month – all you need to know

ALL you need to know about the queer women only music festival coming to Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Photo: Fulanita/Facebook

After the success of its first edition, this women-only LGTBIQA festival is returning to Fuengirola.

It is the first of its kind in Europe and will feature international names like Amaral, Belen Aguilera, Ladilla Rusa and Samurai.

On May 25, the Marenostrum outdoor concert venue will be filled by music, colour and good vibes as the festival kicks off. Tickets start at €32 and are available here.

