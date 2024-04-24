Macklemore is coming to Spain: US rapper, 40, to perform on the Costa del Sol this summer

US rapper Macklemore is coming to Spain as the 40-year-old performs on the Costa del Sol.

Macklemore has recieved international acclaim for his music. Photo: Cordon Press

The ‘Can’t Hold Us’ and ‘Thrift Shop’ singer will take to the stage in Fuengirola on June 21.

He will perform at the outdoor concert venue, Marenostrum.

The concert is the artist’s only stop in Spain during the tour to promote his new album, ‘BEN’.

Known for hits like ‘Glorious’, the singer became popular for its socially conscious lyrics.

His latest album ‘BEN’ is his third studio album and was inspired by his relapse into alcohol addiction during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets start at €55 and can be purchased here.

