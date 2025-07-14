Skyscrapers costing €156m with over 3,200 homes will be Valencia’s biggest-ever development

PLANS for 3,204 new homes linking Valencia’s Turia Gardens with the port were announced on Monday.

Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, said the Grao Park project consisting of three large skyscrapers will cost €156 million.

It will be the city’s biggest-ever urban development.

Around 300 of the homes will be ‘ring-fenced’ for affordable rentals, according to the mayor.

There will be 160,000 m2 of green areas and 120,000 m2 of public roads and car parking.

The major undertaking will in effect expand the Turia Gardens along Avenida de Francia towards the port.

No time scale for the work has been declared.

Maria Jose Catala said: “This project has been in the drawer for too long and we want it to become a reality to fully integrate the city with the seafront and with the Nazaret and Moreras districts.”

“This will give Valencia over 45,000 m2 of public space which could be used for schools or medical centres, cultural centres or sports areas,” she added.

