British pensioner arrested for trying to smuggle drugs onto ferry in Spain

A BRITISH man, 69, has been arrested for trying to smuggle over 62 kilos of cannabis resin onto a ferry in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta.

The Guardia Civil discovered the packs of drugs hidden in what they described as a ‘sophisticated’ false roof lining in his UK-licensed car.

A routine inspection was being carried out at around 6pm on Sunday as vehicles at the port of Ceuta were boarding an Algeciras-bound ferry.

HIDDEN ROOF COMPARTMENT

A sniffer dog took an interest in the Brit’s car and Guardia officers decided to search it.

Cannabis resin totalling 62.3 kilos split into packs was discovered with trademarks of Cereal Milk and Dream Gelato.

They are names frequently used to describe different resin products destined for the black market.

The driver was arrested for committing a crime against public health while the drugs and vehicle were seized.

He was scheduled to appear before a Ceuta court on Monday.

The Brit’s arrest coincided with Operation Crossing the Strait which sees authorities looking for drug smugglers during the annual summer increase of traffic between Spain and Morocco.

