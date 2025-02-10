British drug trafficker on the run since 2007 faces 30 years in prison after arrest at Costa Blanca airport

A BRITISH man wanted for drug trafficking by Turkey has been arrested at Alicante-Elche airport after flying in from London Stansted.

The 44-year-old had an International Arrest Warrant issued against him and faces 30 years in prison for offences dating back to 2007.

Policia Nacional officers at passport control carried out a database check and the outstanding warrant was flagged in the Brit’s name.

The crimes were committed in October 2007 and he was part of an organised gang involved in the production, transportation and sale of narcotics.

He and several others were accused of drug trafficking offences including exporting products.

The Turkish investigation revealed that the man bought more than 23,600 kilos of heroin from a third party and transported them hidden in a lorry loaded with textiles.

The drugs were seized during an inspection in the Turkish municipality of Cerkezkoy, and money associated with the transaction was seized.

He managed to flee from authorities but was convicted and sentenced in his absence to 30 years behind bars.

The British national was handed over to the National Court for his extradition to be processed.