Suspected British drug dealer faces extradition after being arrested in Spain’s Tenerife

A BRITISH fugitive who fled to Tenerife to evade drug charges has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

An International Arrest Warrant was issued for his suspected involvement in a large drugs conspiracy involving cocaine and money laundering.

The 55-year-old man was detained on the island on Monday and faces an extradition hearing by the National Court in Madrid.

The operation to apprehend him involved the Policia Nacional, the UK National Crime Agency(NCA), and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Further details about the detainee have not been released.

Following the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson from the Organised Crime Unit said: “This has been an outstanding display of partnership working between law enforcement agencies working in tandem to execute a warrant abroad and bring a suspect into police custody.”

“I want to thank everyone involved in this operation and I hope it sends a clear message to anyone looking to evade police – we have every tool necessary at our disposal to pursue suspects, dismantle organised crime and protect victims”

NCA International Regional Manager Neil Keeping said: “We have NCA officers based across the globe working day in, day out on behalf of UK law enforcement.”

“The NCA collaborated with the Policia Nacional to identify that the suspect was living in Tenerife and to ensure he was arrested,” he added.

“We’re also working with Spanish judicial authorities, the CPS and UK police to arrange his extradition back to the UK.”

Keeping said this was one of many cases in which the NCA is working with international partners.

Recent arrests include British fugitives in the Torre Pacheco area of the Murcia region and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca.