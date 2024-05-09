9 May, 2024 @ 16:56
9 May, 2024 @ 14:17
WATCH: Wanted British ‘drug trafficker’ is arrested in Benidorm after four YEARS on the run: ‘Violent’ Manchester thug faces LIFE in prison over ‘cocaine and ketamine empire’

A WANTED Brit accused of running a drug empire in the UK has been arrested in Benidorm.

The suspect has been on the run since 2020 for allegedly distributing cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and ketamine in the city of Manchester.

He was dramatically arrested in Benidorm following an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The man faces life in prison due to the serious number of charges against him, reports ABC.

The yet unnamed alleged drug boss is said to have used an advanced encrypted communication system to manage his empire – which was exposed when it was finally cracked by the NCA.

An investigation in the UK saw several of his properties raided, with police seizing high-end cars, luxury jewellery and more.

The Brit fled the country and was there was no trace of him until a tip to the NCA last month suggested he was living in Benidorm.

The NCA and Spanish authorities mounted an operation to arrest the suspect, who was considered ‘extremely violent’ and potentially armed.

Pictures from his arrest show him being tackled to the ground by plain-clothed officers.

He is expected to be extradited to the UK to face justice.

Laurence Dollimore

