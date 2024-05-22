Are sunbed wars kicking off in Spain? Tourists in Benidorm are branded ‘selfish’ for laying on stacks of chairs by a hotel pool

TWO men enjoying the sun in Benidorm have been slammed as ‘selfish’ by other holidaymakers, after they were snapped lying by their hotel pool on stacks of sunloungers.

The image was captured by Paul Hitchcock, who regularly holidays in Benidorm, and shows the pair lying back with their eyes closed on two or three loungers each.

“Two people, five sunbeds, and they are not the only ones,” Hitchcock wrote about the picture he had posted on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

Other users of the social network slammed what they called a ‘selfish’ sunbathing etiquette, while others sought to defend them, claiming that the loungers can often be too low for elderly people.

Two men branded as ‘selfish’ in Benidorm for using more than one sun lounger. Credit: Facebook

“Ask them to move them if people need them. It’s not right but if they have dodgy knees like me and can’t get up easily I get why they are doing it,” wrote one user.

“’If there’s plenty of beds it’s not a problem,” said another.

But many of the comments recriminated the men for their actions, suggesting that ‘sunbed wars’ could already be kicking off in Spain.

“I would get the hotel staff to do something about it,” wrote one user called Sue.

‘This should be getting stopped, how embarrassing!” said another.

Some questioned whether the men were saving the chairs for friends or family.

Whatever the case, it’s the latest incident involving controversy when it comes to sun loungers at Spanish resorts.

Last year, there were multiple reports of people queuing for hours before pools opened their gates to ensure that they could get a lounger.

Videos shared on social media showed a mad rush for poolside loungers, with one British mother reporting she was left close to tears after her and her family missed out on a prime spot.

One hotel on the Costa del Sol even introduced a parking-ticket style system, according to the Daily Mail, with unattended towels removed after a time limit had passed.