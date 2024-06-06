Ukrainian man has acid thrown in face as ‘drugs mafia’ seeks revenge on Benidorm tourist walkway

A UKRAINIAN man was the victim of an acid attack on a Benidorm walkway, motivated by revenge from a drugs gang.

The assault happened on May 26 on Calle Dos Calas- a three kilometre traffic-free walk to an old watchtower.

The victim suffered third-degree burns after a burly man wearing wearing gloves and a cap threw the acid at his face and then ran off.

Most of the injuries were facial burns, with one cheek and an eye the worst affected

An eye-witness called emergency services and an ambulance took him to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

When the first police patrols arrived at the scene, the victim could barely speak due to the pain caused by the burns.

The only sentence that the agents and health workers who assisted the Ukrainian citizen managed to understand was: “Narco mafia persecutes all over Europe”.

The victim did not speak Spanish or English, which is why police were initially unable to get more information about what led to the brutal attack.

The Policia Nacional’s main theory is that the assault was prompted by a settling of scores related to drugs and are trying to locate the ‘burly man’.

In August 2011, a business owner in l’Alfàs del Pi also suffered third-degree burns when he was attacked with acid by an unknown individual in the Albir area.

The victim was on his way to work when he was assaulted by a middle-aged man, whom he could not identify, with a possible settling of scores seen as a motive for the attack.