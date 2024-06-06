6 Jun, 2024 @ 13:27
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2024 @ 12:01
··
1 min read

Veterinary hospital cleaner in Spain faces jail after he was ‘caught in the act’ having sex with a goat

by
Veterinary hospital cleaner in Spain faces jail for having sex with a goat

A CLEANER at a Madrid veterinary hospital faces up to three years in prison after he was accused of performing sex acts on a goat.

The 43-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with animal abuse.

The alleged incident happened on May 25 at the capital’s Complutense University Veterinary Hospital.

READ MORE:

COMPLUTENSE VET HOSPITAL, MADRID

The female goat had been admitted to the facility due to a joint ailment.

A student at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine surprised a man in a cleaning worker’s uniform who was in ‘ a strange position with the animal’.

The woman recognised the employee who had pushed the goat against a wall.

She reported the incident to security staff and the head of the Complutense Veterinary Hospital went to the Policia Nacional the next day to file a complaint.

Officers opened an investigation and the goat was examined.

A vaginal cytology was performed on the goat and the test found ‘structures compatible with sperm’, according to the police report.

DNA tests confirmed that the sperm corresponded to the cleaning worker, and he was subsequently arrested.

The employee, who has an intellectual disability, has been suspended from his job.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ukrainian man has acid thrown in face as 'drugs mafia' seeks revenge on Benidorm tourist walkway
Previous Story

Ukrainian man has acid thrown in face as ‘drugs mafia’ seeks revenge on Benidorm tourist walkway

Health service warning in Spain: This summer will be ‘very difficult’ due to lack of doctors, say industry leaders
Next Story

Health service warning in Spain: This summer will be ‘very difficult’ due to lack of doctors, say industry leaders

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage - € 595

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage – € 595,000

Apartment Palma de Mallorca, Majorca   3 beds   2
Health service warning in Spain: This summer will be ‘very difficult’ due to lack of doctors, say industry leaders

Health service warning in Spain: This summer will be ‘very difficult’ due to lack of doctors, say industry leaders

DOCTOR shortages will force health centre closures in Spain this