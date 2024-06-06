Veterinary hospital cleaner in Spain faces jail after he was ‘caught in the act’ having sex with a goat

A CLEANER at a Madrid veterinary hospital faces up to three years in prison after he was accused of performing sex acts on a goat.

The 43-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with animal abuse.

The alleged incident happened on May 25 at the capital’s Complutense University Veterinary Hospital.

READ MORE:

COMPLUTENSE VET HOSPITAL, MADRID

The female goat had been admitted to the facility due to a joint ailment.

A student at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine surprised a man in a cleaning worker’s uniform who was in ‘ a strange position with the animal’.

The woman recognised the employee who had pushed the goat against a wall.

She reported the incident to security staff and the head of the Complutense Veterinary Hospital went to the Policia Nacional the next day to file a complaint.

Officers opened an investigation and the goat was examined.

A vaginal cytology was performed on the goat and the test found ‘structures compatible with sperm’, according to the police report.

DNA tests confirmed that the sperm corresponded to the cleaning worker, and he was subsequently arrested.

The employee, who has an intellectual disability, has been suspended from his job.