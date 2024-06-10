Benidorm police use famous Shakespeare line to discourage Brit tourists from buying drinks from illegal beach sellers

BENIDORM’S Policia Local are using a variation on one of Shakespeare’s most famous lines to warn beach goers about buying drinks and ice creams from illegal hawkers.

The so-called lateros and cuberos are regular sights on the resort’s Poniente and Levante beaches from the early morning during the peak summer season.

New vendors appear to pop up as soon as police have got rid of others.

SEIZED DRINKS(Benidorm Policia Local)

Officers say that customers may not be aware of how dangerous some of the drinks might be- one example being an mojito mixed on the spot as an instant thirst-quencher for visitors lazing on the sand.

With that in mind, posters have appeared with the line ‘thirst or not, that is not the question’ as a humorous variant of the famous Hamlet speech, ‘to be or not to be, that is the question’.

Whether the pun has an impact remains to be seen, but the police emphasised the safety aspect of buying any food or drink from unregulated vendors because it might not conform to health standards.

The Benidorm ordinance says that illegal sellers face fines of up to €3,000.