Rubbish clear up off Benidorm coast sees divers remove 300 kilo trawler net and tyres from seabed

750 KILOS of rubbish including tyres and a trawler net have been removed from the seabed off the Benidorm coast.

The discoveries came in a joint operation between the Oceanographic Foundation and the Valencian Environment Department.

Divers focused on the Special Protection Area in the Serra Gelada Natural Park and its coastal environment.

READ MORE:

CRANE LIFTS UP TRAWLER NET

The work included the discovery of a trawler net at a depth of 30 metres in the La Llosa de Benidorm area weighing around 300 kilos.

The netting in a habitat of high ecological value posed a series threat to marine biodiversity.

Divers hooked up the net to a boat specially equipped with crane to ensure an effective extraction.

In the coming days, a screening will be carried out to separate the elements trapped in the net and assess the impact on the affected area.

Around 20 tyres dumped on the seabed close to the jetty of the islet of Benidorm were also recovered.

RECOVERED TYRES

The tyres will be disposed of in accordance with waste laws, while the netting will be processed by the Reciclmas recycling company.

The recent initiative is part of an effort to restore marine ecosystems and to conserve biodiversity in the Mediterranean.

The Oceanographic Foundation works continuously on the conservation and recovery of marine ecosystems through monitoring and waste removal programmes, with with the aim of mitigating the impact of human activities on the seabed.

Nearly two tonnes of rubbish has been removed in recent years, contributing significantly to the restoration of underwater habitats in the Mediterranean