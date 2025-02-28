Must visit: This Alicante town loved by Brits has beaches to rival Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro

CALPE on the northern Costa Blanca offers beautiful beaches and the stunning sight of the Peñon de Ifach which leads to comparisons with Rio de Jainero’s Sugarloaf Mountain.

The Peñon de Ifach is the area’s undisputed symbol- rising 332 metres above sea level- and dominating the skyline with its imposing presence.

The calcareous rock, one kilometre long and 50,000 m2 in area, is one of the most unique geographical features in the Mediterranean.

READ MORE:

ONE OF CALPE’S BEACHES

A big difference with Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain is that it does not have a cable car, meaning that visitors wanting a spectacular view will have to do it by foot along its trails.

The walk begins with a tunnel built in 1918, which leads to a path surrounded by lavender and pines, where there are various viewpoints.

The Peñon de Ifach is also a protected natural area that is home to a rich biodiversity.

With more than 300 plant species, including Valencian endemic species, and a fauna that includes birds such as the Eleonor falcon and the sea crow, the natural park offers plenty for nature lovers.

In addition, its cliffs are home to a vibrant marine life, with algae, corals and fish that enjoy the pure waters.

Another similarity with Rio is an array of top beaches in Calpe.

The most popular one is the Arenal beach, with over a kilometre of fine golden sands, while its lively promenade has plenty of bars and restaurants.

A quieter option is Puerto Blanco beach, located next to the old marina, while Cantal Roig beach, located close to the fishing port, owes its name to a peculiar reddish rock that emerges off the coast.

Seafood lovers are well catered for with a great selection of restaurants.