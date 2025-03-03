Pet Shop Boys are coming to Spain: Legendary British duo will play at Benidorm’s Low Festival

LEGENDARY British pop duo, the Pet Shop Boys, will play this years Benidorm’s Low Festival between July 25 and 27.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have 40 years of hits behind them like West End Girls, It’s a Sin, Suburbia and Always on Mind.

They are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful duo in the history of British music.

Their longevity is put down to them constantly reinventing themselves in the studio and on the road.

Since signing with Parlophone Records in 1985, they’ve notched up 44 UK Top 30 singles, including 22 in the Top 10 and four number ones.

With 15 studio albums under their belt, all of them in the UK Top 10 and on the global charts, they have cemented their position as one of the most influential bands in pop music.

Their innovative approach to live shows has seen them create a unique style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with major artists and designers such as Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid and Sam Taylor-Wood.

Critics have consistently praised their shows, highlighting their ability to fuse pop music with high art.

They will feature all their big singles successes as they play Benidorm as part of their tour: Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live, which started rolling out back in 2022.

The duo joins other names confirmed for the weekend which celebrates the 15th anniversary of the festival.

Acts include Empire of Sound, Bomba Estereo, Viva Sweden, The Kooks, and Carolina Durante.

Over 65 groups and artists will play the four stages at the Guillermo Amor sports centre.