LEGENDARY British band the Pet Shop Boys are to headline the Mallorca Live Festival, it has been announced.

The 80s electronic duo of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are performing on the island for the first time.

Mallorca will be treated to the band’s string of chart-topping hits including It’s A Sin, West End Girls and Go West.

ICONS: Chris Lowe (left) and Neil Tennant (right) of the Pet Shop Boys

After forming in 1981, the group went on to score 42 UK Top 30 singles, including 22 in the Top 10 and four number ones.

A wealth of fellow British acts also at Mallorca Live, including Crystal Fighters, Temples, Miles Kane and Kate Tempest.

It is due to take place on May, 14, 15 and 16 at Magaluf’s Antiguo Aquapark de Calvia.

Tickets start from €82,50 for a two-day pass and €99,00 for a three-day pass.