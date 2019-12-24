AN elderly woman has been struck down and killed by a drug driver just two days before Christmas.

The 79-year-old was mowed down just after noon on Avenida Pinyana in Lleida yesterday while walking over a zebra crossing.

Police officers arrived to the scene to find the driver had fled on foot.

A manhunt was launched before agents located the 52-year-old Spaniard at the Lleida bus station, on Calle Saracibar.

While he passed an alcohol breathalyser test, he failed the drug test.

Police have not revealed which substance he had ingested before fatally hitting the pensioner.

She was not killed immediately, having been transferred to the Arnau University Hospital in a serious condition.

She died from her injuries last night.