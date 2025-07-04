Fly between Malaga and Edinburgh with new flight connections this winter

BRITISH airline easyJet has announced eight new international connections between Spain and Edinburgh this upcoming winter.

The new route between Màlaga and Scotland was announced on Thursday, just a week after three days of turbulent strikes by easyJet flight attendants at Málaga Airport.

Starting from October 28, Màlaga to Edinburgh flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

EasyJet already flies from Malaga to Amsterdam, Athens, Basel, Berlin, Geneva, Lyon, Marrakech, Milan, Nantes, Nice, Rabat, and Zurich, in addition to the numerous connections with the British Isles, with flights to Bristol, Leeds, London Gatwick and Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, Southend, Birmingham, and Liverpool, as well as Belfast and Glasgow.

The airline will also offer two new flights a week from Amería Airport to Liverpool, and will add six more flights from Barcelona and Gran Canaria.

Also starting in October, this will add more than 110,000 additional seats where people can ‘discover new European cities with direct, comfortable, and affordable flights,’ an easyJet spokesperson said.

