‘It cost more than the flight!’: TikTokers review Malaga airport’s new ‘Hungry Club’ restaurant by world famous chef Dabiz Muñoz

by

SOCIAL media users expressed their shock after spending ‘more on breakfast than their flight’ at Dabiz Muñoz Hungry Club, Malaga airport. 

TikTokers Carliyo and Natalia Palacios decided to try the restaurant before boarding an early morning flight to Germany. 

“It’s the kind of place you say, one day I’ll go there, today is that day,” Natalia said. 

@nataliaxprr

un día especial supongo :)

? sonido original – Natalia Palacios

The pair suspected prices would be high before even looking at the menu, knowing well the world-renowned chef’s fame. 

They soon got a wake up call when they realised breakfast cost them a whopping €36.50.

Natalia ordered a ‘posh’ ham and cheese toastie, totalling €15.40.

Meanwhile, Carliyo went for a stracciatella and pesto sandwich clocking in at €16.50. 

“Their basically Italian scrambled eggs,” she said. 

“Wow it looks great, but the truth is this is costing us more than the flight,” Carliyo exclaimed. “Yeah and the uber!” Natalia agreed.

They finished off their breakfast by snacking on a chocolate coated croissant worth €4.40. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

