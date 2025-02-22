‘It cost more than the flight!’: TikTokers review Malaga airport’s new ‘Hungry Club’ restaurant by world famous chef Dabiz Muñoz

SOCIAL media users expressed their shock after spending ‘more on breakfast than their flight’ at Dabiz Muñoz Hungry Club, Malaga airport.

TikTokers Carliyo and Natalia Palacios decided to try the restaurant before boarding an early morning flight to Germany.

“It’s the kind of place you say, one day I’ll go there, today is that day,” Natalia said.

The pair suspected prices would be high before even looking at the menu, knowing well the world-renowned chef’s fame.

They soon got a wake up call when they realised breakfast cost them a whopping €36.50.

Natalia ordered a ‘posh’ ham and cheese toastie, totalling €15.40.

Meanwhile, Carliyo went for a stracciatella and pesto sandwich clocking in at €16.50.

“Their basically Italian scrambled eggs,” she said.

“Wow it looks great, but the truth is this is costing us more than the flight,” Carliyo exclaimed. “Yeah and the uber!” Natalia agreed.

They finished off their breakfast by snacking on a chocolate coated croissant worth €4.40.