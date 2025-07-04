MAGICAL NIGHT: Get ready for the Seventh… to wish on a star!

Celebrate Japan’s exciting Tanabata festival at Mao Asian Street Food on July 7

IT has already brought a slice of Eastern paradise to the western Costa del Sol.

Now Mao Asian Street Food restaurant is going one step further with an exciting Japanese festival this Sunday.

Called Tanabata, or the Star Festival, it always takes place on July 7 based on the stars Vega and Altair.

Based on an ancient Chinese legend and celebrating the reunion of two celestial lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi, it is a celebration of hope and love.

The restaurant in Mijas Costa promises a ‘magical evening’ to celebate the Japanese Star Festival.

“Expect an unforgettable night with live entertainment, festive vibes, and a one-night-only special menu inspired by the flavours of Japan,” explains a spokesman for the Metro Group, that also runs next door Max Beach.

Whether a regular fan of Mao, or a first time visitor, this is the perfect occasion to experience something very different.

As spaces are limited make sure you book your table so you can make a wish under the stars!

