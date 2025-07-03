Home Insurance in Spain: 5 Key Questions Answered

Whether you live in Spain full-time or own a second home, having the right home insurance is essential. Although not legally required unless you have a mortgage, it provides peace of mind and protects against costly damage or unexpected events.

At Generali Expatriates, we understand buying insurance abroad can be confusing. Here are five common questions about home insurance in Spain to help you make informed decisions.

1. Is home insurance compulsory in Spain?

No, except if you have a mortgage. Then, lenders usually require buildings insurance (covering the structure) as part of the loan conditions.

You are free to choose any insurer; you don’t have to take the policy with your bank, as long as the policy meets the minimum coverage required by the lender.

Even without a mortgage, home insurance is highly recommended—especially if you rent out your property or leave it unoccupied for long periods. Generali Expatriates offers flexible policies, so you pay only for the cover you need.

If you are unsure about your protection, our expat experts can help tailor a suitable policy without unnecessary extras.

2. How do I know how much contents insurance I need?

It depends on your belongings—from kitchen appliances and clothes to garden furniture. Valuables like jewellery may require separate declaration.

Generali Expatriates advisors can help estimate realistic amounts and specific requirements.

3. What is the “excess” in my policy?

The excess is what you pay toward a claim before the insurer covers the rest. For example, with a €100 excess on a €500 repair, the insurer pays €400.

Choosing a higher excess can lower your premium—useful if you don’t expect to claim often.

4. Does home insurance include Public Liability?

Some policies include Public Liability, especially with contents insurance. This protects you if someone is injured or their property damaged due to your home (for example, water damage to a neighbour). Coverage varies by insurer and policy.

Generali Expatriates includes Public Liability automatically with contents cover, with an option to extend up to €1 million.

5. Is dog liability covered?

Dog owners are legally responsible for damage their pets cause. Coverage depends on the insurer and policy details; sometimes it’s included under Public Liability if you have contents cover.

Generali Expatriates covers liability for your dog if the legal owner lives at the insured address. For “potentially dangerous breeds,” specific Public Liability cover is required and can be arranged via your policy. Just declare your dog when insuring.

Something as important and valuable as your home in Spain deserves the right protection, so we always recommend seeking advice from a qualified insurance advisor.

To find out more, request a quote, or find your nearest broker or agent, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49.

