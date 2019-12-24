FORMENTERA del Segura celebrated its local food and culture at the town’s 11th annual Christmas market, earlier this month.

The Mari Luz Dance School performed a number of routines, keeping the hundreds watching entertained in the December chill.

GREAT SUCCESS: The 11th Christmas Fair

The event marks the beginning of the festive frivolities in the town, in the run-up to the Three Kings festival in the New Year.

As well as the traditional nativity display, local butchers, bakers and delicatessens promoted their wares, with a few free samples thrown in, too.

FESTIVE FREEBIES: Many retailers were happy to give away food

“We make sure we’re here every year, Christmas is such a wonderful time in Formentera,” said British expat Peter Corner, from Liverpool.

“This kicks off the festive season for us, and it’s very important to support local business, too.”

