A BODY has been discovered in an ‘advanced state of decomposition’ near a popular hiking trail in Andalucia.

The human remains were found in the area of the Urquizar baths, between the towns of Durcal and Conchar, in Granada.

The grisly find was made by a group of walkers on Sunday.

According to the Guardia Civil, the body is missing hands, feet and a head.

It has been transferred to the Granada Institute of Legal Medicine, where an autopsy is being performed.

Investigators are hoping to reveal the cause of death and the identity of the individual.

According to local reports, Guardia Civil sources believe the remains could respond to a German citizen who disappeared from the area in May 2018.

He is believed to have been living in a ‘nearby hippie commune’ at the time of his disappearance.