Benidorm introduces beach recycling point: Tourists can leave umbrellas, towels and other items at the end of their holiday

BENIDORM has introduced an innovative beach recycling point for visitors to leave items like towels, umbrellas, and mats at the end of their holiday.

The new area is located at the Biblioplaya de Levante, at the junction of Avenidas Madrid and Europa.

It has instructions in Spanish, Valencian and English and indicates that any deposited items should be in good condition and will be used by beach-goers.

MAYOR PEREZ VISITS RECYCLE PIT

There are also plans in hand already for further recycling points to be set up across the city’s three beaches.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “We know every year that an infinite number of sunbeds, mats, umbrellas, chairs and other single-use beach equipment just end up in containers or hotels, apartments and campsites because their owners no longer need them or cannot take them onto transport before they return home.”

“It occurred to us that the option of giving them a second life was a perfect way to contribute to the environment,” Perez added.

He hoped that the large number of visitors will take advantage of the recycling scheme during the summer.

Any items that are not in a good enough state to be reused, will be be recycled by traditional methods.

Beaches councillor, Monica Gomez, pointed out that the Bibilioplaya de Levante recycling point is itself environmentally friendly.

“It has been made from recycled materials that were used on the beaches during the pandemic, such as the pegs to which the ropes that marked the six metres of the first line were anchored and the plots that were generated in the sandy areas or the net that marked the six metres point to regulate capacity limits,” she said.