8 Jun, 2024 @ 11:38
8 Jun, 2024 @ 10:00
This €6.40 ‘bocadillo’ is the best sandwich in Spain, according to a panel of food experts

A CATALUNYA village bar has come out top with its entry in the first-ever Spanish Sandwich Championships in Oviedo.

Online voters numbering over 100,000 nominated their favourites before a final list of 16 was chosen and the offerings sampled by a jury of food critics and chefs.

The Best Sandwich in Spain is called Especial Miguelin and it’s been on the menu for 17 years in the bar located in the heart of the Penedes region, in Barcelona province.

WINNING SANDWICH

The whopping winner measures the length of two hand palms and costs €6.40.

Bar owner, Abel Moreno, told SER Radio; “The idea came from a joke with a regular customer who one day told us that it was her birthday and that she wanted something special that would surprise her.”

Moreno explained that it consists of chicken, bacon, green pepper and a secret sauce.

He created the sandwich with the help of his assistant at the time: Margarita, but he had little idea that he would end up with such a winning combination many years later.

“At La Tasqueta Cal Miguelin in El Prat del Penedes, we prepare home-made dishes: octopus, tripe, menus of the day… It’s a very busy place!”

“But during the contest we noticed that even more people came, especially from outside the region,” Moreno explained.

Second place went to El de Llonganissa, from Cal Carrero (Valencia), and third spot to El Joselillo, from La Mesedora de Algemesi (Valencia).

