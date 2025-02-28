28 Feb, 2025
28 Feb, 2025 @ 16:04
··
1 min read

Major tourist destination in Spain will DOUBLE its tourist tax to 

by

A MAJOR Spanish tourist destination is set to double its tourist tax amidst increasing tensions between locals and visitors. 

The Catalan government announced new legislation yesterday doubling tourist taxes in the region as a bid to tackle mass tourism. 

According to some reports it could rise to as much as €15 per night in Barcelona’s five-star hotels.

Aerial view of the Sagrada Familia, a large Roman Catholic church in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi.

At least 25% of the proceeds will go towards new housing policies, to alleviate the region’s housing crisis. 

Pushed by the Catalan government and local Sumar branch, Comuns, the measure starts from €1.20 in basic accommodations and camp sites. 

Outside Barcelona, rates can rise up to €6 per night.

In the city tourist taxes begin at €2 and despite some reporting that they could rise up to €15, the figure confirmed so far is €7. 

Last year, Catalunya earnt €90 million from the measure, rising from €85 million in 2023. 

Following this trajectory, they are expected to bring in €200 million each year. 

The measures also invited local councils to decide their own tourist tax rates, as the Catalan capital already does. 

After months of negotiations, the new regulations were agreed this Thursday and are expected to be approved soon. 

Despite backlash from hoteliers, the government has defended the decision, saying it ‘will do more good than harm’. 

A quarter of the profits will go towards measures to provide affordable housing to young and vulnerable people. 

The regulation of the Fund for the Promotion of Tourism has also been modified, meaning local authorities can allocate funds to ‘housing, economic promotion and cultural diversification’ policies. 

Another substantial change is that municipalities can approve a surcharge on established rates, as Barcelona does. 

The Catalan capital expects to earn €115 million a year, €20 million more than 2024’s €95 million.

Barcelona’s hotels reached a record turnover of €2.2 billion last year and the city intends to use this additional money to pay for cleaning and security costs, as well as investing in Fira de Barcelona.

Taxes will also rise for cruise passengers, who will pay between four and six euros depending on the number of hours they stay on Catalan soil.

The new taxation also contributes to the agreement reached this week between the Government and Comuns to allocate several public plots to the construction of 1,200 public housing units in different areas of Catalonia: Terrassa, Llança, Barcelona, Sant Vicenç de Castellet, Esplugues, Girona, Tarragona, Xerta, Prades and Figueres.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

