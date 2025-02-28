28 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Feb, 2025 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

Drugs gang copied ‘Breaking Bad’ narco TV drama by laundering money via a car wash business in Spain

by
Drugs gang copied 'Breaking Bad' TV series by laundering money via a car wash business in Spain

A BULGARIAN drugs gang took a leaf out of the hit US TV drama Breaking Bad by laundering the profits of a marijuana operation via a car wash business.

Seven men were arrested by the Policia Nacional following three raids in Valencia province.

Officers also went south to Elche in Alicante province where they dismantled a marijuana farm run by the crew, though the amount of narcotics discovered was not revealed.

READ MORE:

ELCHE MARIJUANA FARM

The raids on February 17 also saw the seizure of €7,000, 33,000 UK pounds sterling, and five vehicles.

Four of the detainees had criminal records for similar crimes.

Investigations started in November into a group of Bulgarians involved in large-scale marijuana growing and exporting.

The gang bosses were said to enjoy a high standard of living and owned a car wash in an unnamed Valencian town.

They used this business in an identical way to the main character- Walter White- in the acclaimed US TV drama series Breaking Bad to launder all the money they made from their narcotic sales.

Police monitored the premises and discovered one of the men who occasionally worked there, had previously been convicted for drug trafficking.

They noted frequent absences as he purchased supplies and materials to grow marijuana.

The gang suffered a major blow in December when a lorry carrying 130 kilos of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags within eight boxes was intercepted in Castellon province.

It was the only consignment being carried by the truck, barring €1,000 in cash.


Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears for missing British soldier in Tenerife after he was ‘refused boarding on Ryanair flight home’

Next Story

Major tourist destination in Spain will DOUBLE its tourist tax to 

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop