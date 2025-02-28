Fears for missing British soldier in Tenerife after he was ‘refused boarding on Ryanair flight home’

A BRITISH ex-soldier is missing from Tenerife after allegedly being refused boarding on his flight home to Leeds.

Jake (pictured above), 34, was last seen at Tenerife South Airport on February 27 and is described as ‘vulnerable’.

The Brit was staying in the Playa Las Americas area on the south of the island.

In a statement, Missing Persons Tenerife said: “Jake, 34 years old, 5ft 6.5, was last seen at Tenerife South Airport on the morning of 27th February 2025, where he was refused boarding by Ryanair for a flight to Leeds.

“He had been staying out in the open on the beach at Playa Las Americas and his money and phone were stolen on Tuesday 25th February.

“He is described as vulnerable as he suffers from PTSD and alcoholism as a result of his time served in the army.”

It added: “A kind woman helped him with clothes and money and to get him to the airport the night before his flight.

“His family and friends are very anxious about his well-being and ability to get home.”

The Olive Press has contacted Ryanair for comment.

The appeal asks for anyone who was on his flight or in the airport at the time he disappeared and saw him to contact enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.