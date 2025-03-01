1 Mar, 2025
1 Mar, 2025 @ 11:16
·
1 min read

British ex-soldier who vanished in Tenerife is found

by

A FORMER solider who disappeared during a trip to Tenerife has been found, his family said this morning.

Fears were growing for Jake, 34, after he was refused boarding on his flight home to Leeds on Thursday.

He had been staying in Playa Las Americas and had his phone stolen on Tuesday, making contact with relatives all the more difficult.

The ex-serviceman also suffers from PTSD as a result of his time in the Army, an appeal previously said.

In an update this morning, Missing Persons Tenerife said: “Jake is alive and well and safely home with his family in Yorkshire in the United Kingdom, after spending the best part of 48hrs at the airport. Thank you to all the kind people who helped.”

Laurence Dollimore

