18 Jul, 2025
18 Jul, 2025 @ 16:00
‘Absurd turnaround times’: Airport workers blame airlines for strikes that have caused summer holiday misery around Europe

by
Frankfurt Airport, Germany - February 19, 2024: the image depicts a bustling airport check-in counter with numerous travelers waiting in line, pushing luggage carts, and interacting with airline staff. The scene is filled with bags, suitcases, and people, reflecting the typical commotion of a busy airport.

AIRPORT workers have struck back at claims they are to blame for the wave of delays and cancellations that have brought summer travel to a standstill across Europe.

Instead, in a scathing new report, they accused airlines of pushing the system to breaking point by trying to operate with skeleton staff and constant corner cutting.

The European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) says flight disruption is being driven not by its member’s strikes, but by a crisis of staff shortages, unrealistic scheduling, and years of cost-cutting by airlines and air traffic managers.

It cites ‘absurd turnaround times’ – some as low as 25 minutes between landing and takeoff –  are creating a domino effect of delays, while skeleton staffing levels at every stage of the journey leave no margin for error, the report claims.

The union argues that without urgent investment in people and better regulation of airline practices, strikes and delays will only become more frequent.

While air traffic strikes have disrupted travel across Spain, France, Germany and Italy in recent weeks, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving holidaymakers stranded, workers say they are being scapegoated.

According to Eurocontrol data cited in the report, only 2.35 minutes of the average 21-minute flight delay last summer were linked to air traffic capacity issues. 

Most delays were down to knock-on effects triggered by the airline’s cost-cutting practices.

In Spain, the disruption has been particularly acute. Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed at Malaga, Palma and Barcelona airports last week as industrial action on the continent rippled across the network. 

Budget carriers were forced to scrap services at short notice, with families missing holidays or footing the bill for alternative travel.

But ETF says the bigger picture is being ignored.

“There is a structural shortage of air traffic controllers and ground staff right across Europe,” the federation warned. “The EU’s cost-efficiency targets have blocked investment in recruitment and retention for years.”

It also criticised the EU’s reliance on automation, noting that €1.3 billion of public money has gone into high-tech systems that have failed to deliver the promised results. 

“The bet on technology has failed,” the report states bluntly.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

