IN PICS: Spain’s Princess Leonor graduates from Naval Academy

PRINCESS Leonor was the centre of attention at the Carmen Day military ceremony at the Spanish Naval School, where she was joined by her mum and dad King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as her sister Infanta Sofia.

It’s been a year since Leonor first set foot in Marin for her naval training, shortly after graduating from the General Army Academy in Zaragoza.

On Wednesday, Leonor left the Naval School with a new rank: second-year midshipman. She also received a prestigious award, rounding off a busy week.

Credit: Casa de SM el Rey

On Monday, the Princess was awarded the Galicia Gold Medal by the Xunta in Santiago, and named honorary daughter of Marin by the town council.

The day kicked off with the formation of the battalion on the Naval School’s parade ground, with Leonor in the third brigade.

Shortly after the arrival of the royal family, along with Defence Minister Margarita Robles and Galicia’s president Alfonso Rueda, the traditional greetings and troop inspection were followed by the presentation of the Grand Cross of Naval Merit with a white insignia. The King personally pinned the decoration on Leonor, who then moved to the front row alongside the rest of the royal family.

King Felipe wore his full Admiral’s uniform, while Leonor, in summer midshipman garb, stood alongside her comrades. Queen Letizia dazzled in a blue dress with a V-neck and white trim, paired with matching sandals. Infanta Sofia opted for navy trousers and a crisp white blouse.

The ceremony was attended by top military and civilian officials from Marín and Galicia, including Miguel Santalices, President of the Galician Parliament, Pedro Blanco, Government Delegate in Galicia, and María Ramallo, Mayor of Marín, along with diplomats from Colombia, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

Some 86 midshipmen, including seven women, took their oath of allegiance, followed by 130 new Navy officers, 20 of whom were women. A special section of the ceremony honoured Saudi officers who completed their military training in Marín, part of the ongoing friendship between the two nations.

