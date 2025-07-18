Leader of gang that instigated Spain’s race riots is jailed – but who are ‘Deport Them Now’? 

THE alleged leader of the far-right ‘Deport Them Now’ group has been denied bail by a Catalunya court.

He’s been charged with hate crimes, illegal possession of weapons, and belonging to an illegal group with the intent of committing discriminatory crimes.

29-year-old Christian LF, appeared before a judge in the Barcelona province town of Mataro who jailed him.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA CIVIL, TORRE PACHECO

The court order states: “Although there is no flight risk as he’s a Spanish national, works as a private security guard and has no criminal record, there is a concern that he might commit further crimes, given the seriousness of what has happened.”

In a statement made before the judge, Christian LF admitted posting a statement on social media demanding a ‘hunt’ to attack Moroccan migrants in the Murcia town of Torre Pacheco after an elderly man was attacked in the street by three men on July 10.

The judge stated: “With the publication of these messages, which through the use of social media would have reached a massive group of people, the defendant would have incited a climate of violence, hostility or discrimination on racist grounds tending to reproduce violent and hateful behaviour against Moroccans living in Torre Pacheco.”

‘Deport Them Now’ has used the Telegram social media platform to attract supporters from across Spain by running fake news and displaying Nazi swastikas,

Guardia Civil investigators say it is a ‘ghost group’ of ‘diffuse hierarchy’ whose main activity has been on social networks and in Telegram groups as they appear and disappear from time to time.

Christian LF’s name hit the radar in March 2024 when his initials appeared on posters in support of a demonstration ‘against Islamisation” in Terrassa. Barcelona province.

In May, he attended a convention of neo-Nazi activists and far-right parties from all over Europe in the Italian city of Gallarate.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.