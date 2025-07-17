Over 300 people ‘identified’ over possible criminality during racist riots in Murcia region town

THE Guardia Civil has identified over 300 people for possible criminality and filed 60 reports over incidents during riots involving far-right protestors and local- mainly migrant- residents in Torre Pacheco.

The Government Delegate to Murcia, Mariola Guevara, said she was confident that more arrests will occur ‘over the coming days’.

Nightly riots started after a 68-year-old male resident was assaulted by three Moroccans a week ago, who have since been arrested.

Incendiary social media posts on ‘ultra’ sites called on ‘supporters’ to protest in the town from last Friday though the assailants did not come from Torre Pacheco- an area with a large migrant population.

The streets were quiet on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, with a small gathering outside the Town Hall resulting in no disturbances.

Mariola Guevara condemned attacks and harassment suffered by journalists and cameramen in recent days including a crew from state broadcaster RTVE.

“These incidents will be vigorously pursued and hopefully more arrests as videos of the attacks are analysed,” she said.

Guevara said the Guardia filed over 20 complaints on Wednesday for public disorder and possession of dangerous objects plus a person wanted for robbery was arrested.

Torre Pacheco mayor, Pedro Angel Roca, described Wednesday night as ‘completely normal’ and expressed his hope that will continue over the next few days.

In a news conference, the major said he expected the Guardia Civil special security operation to be maintained until at least the weekend.

“I think that the fear of street disturbances is passing,” Angel Roca continued.

He also commented on a meeting held with imams on Wednesday to foster good relations and strengthen social cohesion following the disturbances which started last Friday.

“They have been living here for 20 or 30 years and they agree that coexistence has always been good,” Angel Roca stated,

Political groups, trade unions, and cultural organisations across the Murcia region have announced a march against racism in Murcia City for this Monday.

It will start at 8pm and the route will run between Alfonso X and the San Esteban Palace,

