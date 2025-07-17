17 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Jul, 2025 @ 18:15
··
1 min read

‘Extreme risk’ of forest fires due to heatwave and strong westerly winds in Spain’s Valencia region

by
'Extreme risk' of forest fires due to heatwave and strong westerly winds in Spain's Valencia region
CASTELLON FOREST FIRE, AUGUST 2021

A WARNING about an ‘extreme risk’ of forest fires has been issued for the Valencian Community.

A combination of strong westerly winds and the ongoing heatwave has prompted the alert from the regional Emergencies Ministry.

The warning runs from Friday through to Sunday.

READ MORE:

ALICANTE PROVINCE FOREST FIRE, SUMMER 2024

The risk of forest fires applies to Alicante and Valencia provinces, as well as areas south of Castellon.

Westerly winds will arrive on Friday and could be intense over the weekend with gusts possibly exceeding 45 kms/hour in inland areas of Alicante and Valencia.

On Saturday afternoon, gusts of up to 50 kms/hour could be reached along the Valencia coast.

In Castellon province, the wind direction will be variable, with a greater emphasis on westerly winds in the southern inland area- though weaker gusts are expected compared to the rest of the Valencian Community.

Temperatures will reach around 39C in inland areas of Alicante and Valencia provinces on Friday and fall on Saturday and Sunday.

The arrival of westerly winds will increase temperatures in the pre-coastal and coastal areas of Valencia, where they could exceed 38C.

In Alicante province coastal areas could see temperatures go above 39C, but it will be up to 10C cooler in Castellon.

Emergency management agencies have been ordered to activate civil protection measures.

Authorities have been told to monitor areas that could be susceptible to forest fires and to impose restrictions on some activities to reduce the risk of a blaze.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Over 300 people 'identified' over possible criminality during racist riots in Murcia region town
Previous Story

Over 300 people ‘identified’ over possible criminality during racist riots in Murcia region town

Latest from Lead

Go toTop