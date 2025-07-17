‘Extreme risk’ of forest fires due to heatwave and strong westerly winds in Spain’s Valencia region

A WARNING about an ‘extreme risk’ of forest fires has been issued for the Valencian Community.

A combination of strong westerly winds and the ongoing heatwave has prompted the alert from the regional Emergencies Ministry.

The warning runs from Friday through to Sunday.

The risk of forest fires applies to Alicante and Valencia provinces, as well as areas south of Castellon.

Westerly winds will arrive on Friday and could be intense over the weekend with gusts possibly exceeding 45 kms/hour in inland areas of Alicante and Valencia.

On Saturday afternoon, gusts of up to 50 kms/hour could be reached along the Valencia coast.

In Castellon province, the wind direction will be variable, with a greater emphasis on westerly winds in the southern inland area- though weaker gusts are expected compared to the rest of the Valencian Community.

Temperatures will reach around 39C in inland areas of Alicante and Valencia provinces on Friday and fall on Saturday and Sunday.

The arrival of westerly winds will increase temperatures in the pre-coastal and coastal areas of Valencia, where they could exceed 38C.

In Alicante province coastal areas could see temperatures go above 39C, but it will be up to 10C cooler in Castellon.

Emergency management agencies have been ordered to activate civil protection measures.

Authorities have been told to monitor areas that could be susceptible to forest fires and to impose restrictions on some activities to reduce the risk of a blaze.

