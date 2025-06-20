Keeping cool during hot weather in Spain with tips from health experts

AS SPAIN basks in an unprecedented June heatwave, keeping safe and reducing exposure to the sun is vital to people of all ages.

The country’s Health Ministry has a top 10 list of measures to be taken during such weather.

It refers to ‘vulnerable’ groups including the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with chronic illnesses, as well as those who work or exercise outdoors.

READ MORE:

STAYING COOL(Cordon Press image)

Experts say a healthy person can normally tolerate major temperature variations but still need to take precautions.

Exposure to excessive temperatures can lead to problems such as cramps, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The Ministry of Health has a 10-point list of general recommendations to minimise problems during heatwaves: