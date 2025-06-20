Keeping cool during hot weather in Spain with tips from health experts

AS SPAIN basks in an unprecedented June heatwave, keeping safe and reducing exposure to the sun is vital to people of all ages.
The country’s Health Ministry has a top 10 list of measures to be taken during such weather.
It refers to ‘vulnerable’ groups including the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with chronic illnesses, as well as those who work or exercise outdoors.
READ MORE:
- Summer to be ‘warmer than normal’ in Spain after fifth-wettest spring since 1961
- Healthy summer promised with €82m boost including 25 beach clinics in Costa Blanca and Valencia tourist areas
Experts say a healthy person can normally tolerate major temperature variations but still need to take precautions.
Exposure to excessive temperatures can lead to problems such as cramps, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The Ministry of Health has a 10-point list of general recommendations to minimise problems during heatwaves:
- Drink water or fluids frequently, even if you do not feel thirsty and regardless of physical activity.
- Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic or highly sweetened beverages, which can cause dehydration.
- Although anyone can suffer from a heat-related problem, pay special attention to babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, elderly people and people with diseases that can be aggravated by heat.
- As far as possible, stay in cool, shady or air-conditioned places, and cool down as and when needed.
- Try to reduce physical activity and avoid outdoor sports in the middle of the day.
- Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing.
- Never leave anyone in a parked and locked vehicle.
- Consult a doctor over symptoms that last more than an hour that may be related to high temperatures.
- Keep medicines in a cool place as heat may alter their composition and their effectiveness.
- Eat light meals like salads, fruit, and vegetables to help replace salts lost through sweating.