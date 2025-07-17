Ryanair hits passenger record in Spain despite regional airport axe and route closures

IRISH budget carrier Ryanair has clocked up record passenger numbers in Spain in the first half of 2025- despite scrapping 12 regional routes.

Figures from Spain’s airport operator, Aena, showed that Ryanair carried 32.64 million passengers between January and July.

That’s a 6.6% increase on the same period last year and is easily the biggest carrier in Spain in terms of passengers with over two million people added.

RYANAIR BOSS, MICHAEL O'LEARY

The figures come after Ryanair withdrew from Jerez and Valladolid airports in a row over fees set by Aena.

It also reduced services at Vigo (-61%), Santiago (-28%), Zaragoza (-20%), Asturias (-11%) and Santander (-5%).

Aena says over 181 million passengers used Spanish airports- up 4.7% on 2024, but no other carrier comes close to Ryanair regarding traveller numbers.

For example, it has nearly 10 million more passengers than the next largest company- Spain’s Vueling- with over 23 million, which is a rise of 1.9% over 12 months.

In third place is Iberia, which was used by 10.8 million passengers- down by 0.6%.

The top three in the Aena network are followed by Air Europa which stays at 8.5 million; Iberia Express, with 6.1 million (-7.3% vs 2024); Air Nostrum, with 4.7 million (+6%); and Jet2.com, with 4.6 million (+4.9%),

The list is completed by easyJet UK, with 4.2 million (+7.3%); Eurowings, with 3.6 million (+4.5%), and easyJet Europe, with 3.5 million (+20.6%).

