27 Jun, 2025
27 Jun, 2025 @ 11:53
1 min read

Court suspends Ryanair’s hefty €107m fine for abusive practices in Spain

MADRID’S High Court has temporarily suspended huge fines imposed in Spain on budget carriers Ryanair and Norwegian Air.

Their practices had been described as ‘abusive’ by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs which hit the companies with massive penalties late last year.

The court said it accepted Ryanair’s appeal against their €107 million fine and €1.6 million on Norwegian while the basis of the case was still being resolved.

Spain takes action against low-cost airlines charging travellers for hand luggage

It said it reached its decision on the basis that the high fines could cause financial difficulties for the carriers.

The penalties have been suspended ‘provided that the due security is provided’ via a bank guarantee.

Last November, the Consumer Ministry announced fines against five carriers for ‘abusive practices’, including charging for hand luggage, providing misleading information and a lack of price transparency.

Easyjet, Volotea and Vueling were also punished.

Ryanair was specifically fined for charging passengers a ‘disproportionate amount’ for printing their boarding passes at terminals when they did not have them.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary said the fines were ‘political’ as well as ‘illegal and baseless’, who entered into a public row with Consumer Affairs minister, Pablo Bustinduy.

MINISTER BUSTINDUY

Responding to the suspended fines via social media, Bustinduy said: “The appeals are normal and predictable under the rule of law, but charging for hand luggage is illegal.”

