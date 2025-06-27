Get ready for a Spanish scorcher: Temperatures could ‘exceed 45C’ as Spain becomes ‘branch of the Sahara desert’

SPAIN is bracing for its first major heatwave of the summer, with temperatures potentially soaring above 45C in some regions this weekend as a powerful heat dome settles over the Iberian Peninsula.

The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET has confirmed that the country faces its first official heatwave of 2025, with the mercury expected to climb dramatically from today onwards.

It even issued a special heat warning yesterday to alert residents – and tourists – of the coming perils associated with such extreme temperatures.

The hottest days are forecast for Sunday and Monday, when thermometers could hit between 43C and 45C across several areas.

READ MORE: ‘Remain indoors as much as possible’: New Spain heatwave could reach 46C in ‘hottest June ever’

?? El mercurio subirá mañana hasta 5 ºC en Extremadura, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, País Vasco y Navarra.



Aún no estaremos bajo probable #OlaDeCalor pero si habrá numerosos avisos activos ??.

?? https://t.co/sst701LS44 pic.twitter.com/52fp4oWx9t — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 26, 2025

The Guadalquivir Valley in Andalucia is likely to bear the brunt of the scorching conditions, with European weather models predicting temperatures could reach 45C on Sunday.

Towns in the provinces of Sevilla, Cordoba, Jaen and Granada are all expected to experience potentially record-breaking heat.

Other areas set to swelter include the Guadiana plains, the Tagus Valley and the Ebro, where temperatures could exceed 42-43C.

READ MORE: Number of days over 40C by start of June in Spain doubles all previous days COMBINED in 2025

Cities in Badajoz, Toledo, Zaragoza and Lleida provinces may see the mercury climb to 44C – dangerously close to the 45C threshold.

The heatwave will be driven by a mass of very warm, dry air from North Africa, effectively turning parts of Spain into ‘a branch of the Sahara’ according to meteorologists.

Clear skies and complete absence of rainfall will characterise the weather pattern, with only isolated high-altitude thunderstorms possible.

Asador en marcha ???



En dos días dará comienzo la primera ola de calor del verano. Esta podrá durar desde el 28 de Junio hasta el 1 de Julio.

Temperaturas MUY altas en casi toda la península.

Se podrán superar los 40°C en muchas zonas y podríamos llegar a superar o alcanzar los… pic.twitter.com/rmJKqrsvkT — Stormyalert (@Stormyalert) June 26, 2025

Coastal areas won’t escape the heat entirely, with temperatures expected to exceed 33-35C in some seaside locations.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity will create particularly stifling conditions along the coast.

Night-time will offer little respite, with minimum temperatures refusing to drop below 20C across much of the interior.

READ MORE: EU investigates Spain for targeting foreigners with ‘discriminatory’ property taxes

Some areas of southwestern Spain and the Ebro Valley may not see temperatures fall below 25C even during the coolest hours – what meteorologists term ‘torrid nights’.

The Balearic and Canary Islands will also feel the effects, though to a lesser degree, with highs expected between 30-35C.

The extreme weather follows the departure of a DANA weather system that brought heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to Spain earlier this week.

The dramatic shift from stormy conditions to intense heat highlights the volatile nature of Spain’s summer weather patterns.

Weather experts are warning of increased fire risk due to the combination of high temperatures, dry conditions and potential electrical storms.

The heat is expected to persist into early next week before conditions potentially begin to moderate.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.