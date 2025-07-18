18 Jul, 2025
18 Jul, 2025 @ 14:39
Prehistoric murder mystery: Arrowhead found in human remains reveals violent conflict in ancient Spain

by
Photo: IPHES-CERCA

A GRISLY discovery in the Catalan Pyrenees has unveiled the shocking reality of prehistoric violence – with a flint arrowhead embedded in a human rib more than 4,000 years old.

The remains were found at the Roc de les Orenetes burial site, and offer proof of ancient conflicts.

Dr. Carlos Tornero from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona has been leading a team of archaeologists digging into the site, located over 1,800 metres above sea level.

The team has found a human rib with a flint arrowhead lodged deep within it, evidence that someone was shot – and survived.

Photo: IPHES-CERCA

The victim’s rib shows signs of healing, proving that the person didn’t die immediately after the attack.

Dr Miguel Angel Moreno, an osteoarchaeologist at the University of Edinburgh, explained that this discovery could offer new insights into how early humans experienced trauma.

“This find allows us to study the type of weapon used, the position of the attacker, and even the healing process,” he said.

Photo: IPHES-CERCA

Now the team is turning to cutting-edge X-ray microtomography and biochemical analysis, which could reveal even more about the victim’s suffering and survival.

The Roc de les Orenetes site, a high-altitude cemetery used by a community of herders between 2200 – 2000 BC, has yielded over 6,000 bone fragments.

While earlier digs at the cave – which was discovered in the 1960s – found fractures, cuts, and signs of weaponry, this arrowhead provides the first undeniable proof of a violent encounter. This is not just an ancient burial ground – it’s a snapshot of the struggles and brutal reality of early mountain life.

