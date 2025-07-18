Wildfire near Spain’s Madrid burns 3,200 hectares as residents flee and farmers fight flames

A WIDFIRE that forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes has finally been brought under control after tearing through more than 3,200 hectares of countryside near Madrid.

The blaze, which broke out on Thursday afternoon in the Toledo province town of Mentrida, roared towards the urbanisation of Calypo Fado, just over the provincial border with Madrid.

Flames came within 100 metres of houses in some areas, while residents of Calypo Fado were evacuated in the early hours as a thick column of smoke was visible across large parts of south Madrid.

Motorists were caught in chaos as the busy A-5 motorway was closed for several hours from 7pm, finally reopening at 2am this morning once the fire was brought under control.

Smoke descended on Madrid. Cordon Press

At 4am, evacuees were allowed back into their homes – although some chose to stay in hostels overnight, fearing the worst.

Emergency services remain on alert this morning, with 15 fire crews and 11 forest department crews and four helicopters still at the scene.

Madrid authorities also deployed 13 units, including drone teams, while the Madrid City Fire Department sent 28 firefighters and five fire engines to help.

There are still serious concerns about strong winds forecast for later today, which could reignite hotspots.

Local farmers turned out to help firefighters. In Navalcarnero, one of the worst-hit towns, residents jumped on tractors to create a makeshift firebreak, halting the flames just 100 metres from the Los Manzanos area.

Cordon Press

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to X to express his ‘solidarity with the affected residents’ and pledged ‘all necessary resources’ to tackle the blaze.

At the height of the crisis, more than 100 homes in Calypo Fado were evacuated as flames advanced towards the residential complex. Authorities also ordered the evacuation of another urbanisation in nearby Villamanta.

The fire is believed to have started on a roadside verge between Valmojado and Mentrida before quickly spreading across fields and forests into the Madrid region.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.